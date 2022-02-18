Business Vietnam has highest gold demand in Southeast Asia Vietnam has the highest demand for gold in Southeast Asia, Andrew Naylor, Regional CEO, Asia-Pacific (excluding China) and Public Policy of the World Gold Council, said during a recent virtual workshop on the Vietnamese gold market.

Business Vietnam Airlines resumes commercial flights with Malaysia The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines conducted a return flight between Ho Chi Minh City and Kuala Lumpur on February 17, marking the resumption of regular flights between Malaysia and Vietnam after two years of hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business Room for Vietnamese agricultural and food products in UAE There remains huge opportunities for Vietnamese enterprises to accelerate exports of agricultural and food products to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thanks to its strong demand for these items, experts have said.

Business Detailed visualisation of int’l financial centre model in HCM City needed: experts The development of an international financial centre in Ho Chi Minh City must be associated with the planning work and socio-economic development of the locality, as well as a political consensus, according to experts.