Vietnamese migrant workers (Source: baomoi.com.vn) Vietnamese migrant workers (Source: baomoi.com.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) - The International Labour Organisation (ILO) said on June 10 it welcomed Vietnam’s efforts to improve the legal system to ensure safer labour migration and more benefits for migrant workers.



ILO Director in Vietnam Dr Chang-Hee Lee said it is important that the law prohibits the application of recruitment fees and related expenses.



He suggested Vietnam promote the development potential of migration by ensuring the protection of the rights of migrant workers.



The ILO reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Vietnamese Government in realising this important goal, he said.



The draft revised Law on Vietnamese employees working on overseas contracts (Law No. 72) was deliberated by legislators at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on June 10. It is expected to be passed by the legislature in October.



Vietnam sent more than 152,000 workers overseas last year, two-thirds of whom were men. Japan and Taiwan (China) have accepted more than 90 percent of legal Vietnamese migrant workers over the last three years./.