On its Facebook official fan page, Christophe Claret said it wanted to pay homage to the two Trung sisters, known as “Hai Ba Trung”, who were Vietnamese heroines in the first century and repelled foreign invaders.

Famous painter Andre Martinez is the author of the painting of Ha Ba Trung, it added.

The watch is part of the Legend unique piece collection, which celebrates historical figures and perfectly blends modern technology and traditional culture.

The company has not announced the official price of the watch. However, it is appraised between 714,000 and 747,000 USD./.

VNA