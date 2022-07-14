Implementation of COP26 commitments needs result-oriented roadmap: PM
PM Pham Minh Chinh speaks at the third meeting of the national steering committee for implementing the commitments. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi, July 14 (VNA) – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh stressed on July 14 that Vietnam’s commitments at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) should be implemented under a scientific, result-oriented roadmap.
Addressing the third meeting of the national steering committee for implementing the commitments, the PM said the roadmap needs to set monthly, quarterly and five-year targets.
PM Chinh, who is also head of the committee, urged the participants to raise solutions, and ministries and agencies to put them into place after the meeting.
The participants reviewed what have been done since the previous meeting, and looked into a draft project on organising a conference with international organisations and development partners to discuss cooperation in achieving the net-zero emission target.
COP26 was held in Glasgow, Scotland (the UK), last November, during which PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam will capitalise on its advantages in renewable energy and take stronger measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
“To this end, we will make use of our own domestic resources, along with the cooperation and support of the international community, especially from the developed countries, in terms of finance and technology, including through mechanisms under the Paris Agreement, in order to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050,” he said.
Vietnam looks forward to advancing cooperation with international partners through investment programmes and projects, and sustainable development, he emphasised./.
Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)Ministries and agencies should revamp their leadership and management to better supervise the implementation of the commitments, and remove obstacles to the work, the PM noted.
