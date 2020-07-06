Society Three people given jail terms for subversive acts The People’s Court of the central highlands province of Lam Dong issued prison terms of up to seven years at the first-instance trial on July 6 to two men and a woman for attempting to overthrow the people’s administration, under Clause 2 of Article 109 of the Penal Code.

Society Vietnam-US joint efforts help with UXO clearance in Quang Tri Vietnam and the US have been working together for a number of decades already to clear away unexploded ordnance (UXO) left over from the war, which has proven to be fruitful, especially in central Quang Tri province - the area in Vietnam most contaminated by UXO.

Society HCM City to develop hi-rises along metro line Ho Chi Minh City plans to stop construction of high-rise apartment buildings in downtown areas and focus instead on building such residential complexes along the first metro route in the eastern part of the city comprising districts 2, 9 and Thu Duc.

Society Changes in visas for travel to border or coastal economic areas The Government has issued Decree No 75/2020/ND-CP with detailed regulations on adopting the Law on Entry, Exit, Transit, and Residence of Foreigners in Vietnam, also known as Immigration Law 2019, which aims to attract foreign investment.