Politics Infographic Personnel preparations for 13th National Party Congress The personnel preparations for the 13th national party congress have been carried out carefully through 12th-tenure Party Central Committee's sessions.

Politics Infographic 10 National Patriotic Emulation Congresses The 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress will be held in Hanoi this week to honor labor heroes, emulation vanguards, and role models in the national emulation movement. With the theme “Solidarity, Creativity, Emulation in National Construction and Defense”, the Congress hopes to inspire national unity in fulfilling socio-economic development tasks.