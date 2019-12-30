Important laws to take effect in January
The 2018 Law on Animal Husbandry, the 2018 Law on Cultivation, the 2019 revised law on management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools, and the 2019 Law on Public Investment will start taking effect in January 2020.
At a National Assembly meeting (Photo: VNA)
With eight chapters and 83 articles, the 2018 Law on Animal Husbandry regulates the rights and responsibilities of individuals and organisations in animal farming, and State management in the field, and the 2018 Law on Cultivation details cultivation strategy for a decade with 20-year orientations.
Meanwhile, the law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on management and use of weapons, explosives and support tools rules that the Defence Ministry performs the State management on weapons, explosives and explosive materials. The Defence Minister will issue a list of military weapons in line with Point A, Clause 2 and Article 3.
For its part, the 2019 Law on Public Investment stipulates that emergency public investment projects, projects under the national target programme and others approved by authorities are exempt from investment advocate approval./.
