Culture - Sports Vietnam helps raise level of SEA Games: regional media Vietnam has left a strong impression on the regional media by its hosting of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), which wrapped up with a ceremony imbued with Vietnam’s cultural identity in Hanoi on May 23 evening.

Culture - Sports Players named for men’s football at 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup Head coach Gong Oh-kyun has announced a list of 25 football players to compete at the 2022 AFC U23 Asian Cup final, which will take place in Uzbekistan from June 1 to 19.

Culture - Sports HCM City museums seek to digitize, widen reach Most museums in Ho Chi Minh City are in the process of restoring, upgrading and rearranging their display systems after long closures imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic.