Imprints of Vietnamese Government in 2016 – 2021 tenure
During the 2016-2021 tenure, the Government has successfully realised the goals and tasks set by the Party and National Assembly in their resolutions, making important contributions to the country's socio-economic development achievements.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicVietnam officially assumes presidency of UNSC in April
Vietnam serves as the President of the United Nations Security Council in April, the second time the country has assumed the post during its 2020-2021 tenure as a non-permanent member.
Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicNguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicTran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly
Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.
InfographicVuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly
Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.
InfographicQualifications of National Assembly deputies
A National Assembly deputy must meet the criteria stipulated in Article 22 of the Law on the Organisation of the National Assembly.