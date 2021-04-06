Politics Infographic Nguyen Duc Hai elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Duc Hai, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Finance-Budget Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Nguyen Khac Dinh elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Nguyen Khac Dinh, member of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee, Secretary of the Khanh Hoa Provincial Party Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam at the 11th session of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Tran Thanh Man elected as Vice Chairman of National Assembly Tran Thanh Man, Politburo member, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, was elected as Vice Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on April 1 morning.

Politics Infographic Vuong Dinh Hue elected as Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee, was elected as Chairman of the National Assembly at the 11th sitting of the 14th legislature on March 31 morning.