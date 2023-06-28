Chairman of the Dong Thap provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia and Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City Madan Mohan Sethi at the event. (Photo: laodong.vn)

Dong Thap (VNA) – The Dong Thap provincial People's Committee and the Consulate General of India in Ho Chi Minh City on June 28 held a conference to promote trade and investment cooperation between India and the Mekong Delta province.

Chairman of the provincial People's Committee Pham Thien Nghia said besides rice and aquaculture products, the province also has fruits that are promising products for export to India such as mango, mandarin, and longan; and briefed representatives of the more than participating Indian firms on the province’s Sa Dec flower village.

Madan Mohan Sethi, Consul General of India in Ho Chi Minh City, said that Vietnam, with its strategic geographical position, stable socio-political system, skilled labour force, and membership of 15 free trade agreements, is one of the attractive investment destinations in the world.

He called on Indian and Vietnamese companies to invest in each country in different fields and committed that his office is willing to support them.

At the conference, three memorandums of understanding on investment cooperation were signed among businesses and organisations of India and Dong Thap province.

On this occasion, Dong Thap province also opened exhibitions introducing its products, industrial parks, economic zones, border gate economy, and industrial clusters that are calling for investment.

In 2022, Dong Thap and India got a total import and export turnover of 18.13 million USD. Dong Thap exports aquaculture products, leather shoes, and collagen to India while importing mostly pharmaceuticals, animal feed ingredients, textile materials, machinery, and equipment./.