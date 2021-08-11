Sci-Tech Internet speed index in Vietnam to be updated regularly The Department of Telecom at the Ministry of Information and Communications will publish the weekly index of Vietnam’s internet quality on its portal starting this month, announced the Vietnam Internet Network Information Center (VNNIC) on August 11.

Sci-Tech AI plays key role in national digital transformation Artificial intelligence (AI) has become one of the key technologies serving the national digital transformation process, which involves in all stages from data digitalisation, professional activities to operational model transforming in Vietnam.

Sci-Tech Vietnam looks to become AI hub in ASEAN by 2030 The Vietnamese Government has issued a national strategy on the research, development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) till 2030 with a view to gradually turning Vietnam into an innovation and AI hub in ASEAN and the world.