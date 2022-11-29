The Indian and Malaysia n Army contingents posing in front of the India n Air Force’s Il-76. (Photo: India's Ministry of Defence)

New Delhi (VNA) - A joint military exercise involving troops of India and Malaysia began on November 28 with an aim to enhance inter-operability in the planning and execution of various operations in the jungle terrain.



Indian defence ministry said the exercise, the "Harimau Shakti-2022", commenced at Pulai, Kluang, Malaysia, and will end on December 12, adding it is an annual training event between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army being held since 2012.

Combat-experienced troops of the Garhwal Rifles Regiment of the Indian Army and the Royal Malay Regiment of the Malaysian Army are participating in the exercise this year to share experiences, it said in a statement.



Joint field training activities will conclude with a two-day exercise, with special emphasis on improving tactical skills and enhancing inter-operability between the two militaries.



According to the ministry, the “Harimau Shakti-2022"will enhance the level of defence cooperation between the Indian Army and the Malaysian Army, thereby further promoting the relationship between the two countries./.