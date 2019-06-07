Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong (R) and outgoing Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Parvathaneni Harish

(Photo: hochiminhcity.gov.vn)

Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Thanh Phong on June 6 hosted a reception for outgoing Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Parvathaneni Harish, who came to bid farewell to the municipal leader.At the meeting, Phong spoke highly of the Indian diplomat’s contributions to connecting and boosting the bilateral cooperative ties in economy and culture, as well as enhancing mutual understanding between the two peoples.Also, he called for Indian enterprises to land investment in the city’s energy and IT sectors, and smart urban area building, saying that the move will help further the Vietnam-India relations and HCM City-India ties in particular.Parvathaneni Harish, for his part, stressed that many Indian firms have come to HCM City to study and invest in tourism and flood prevention.Both sides have worked together in the fields of economy, education-training and IT, among others, he added.-VNA