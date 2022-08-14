Culture - Sports Cultural exchange held for children from Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia The Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union held a cultural exchange from children from Vietnam, Laos and Cambodia in Ho Chi Minh City on August 13.

Culture - Sports Hanoi hosts ASEAN Family Day 2022 The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in collaboration with the ASEAN Women's Circle of Hanoi (AWCH) held the ASEAN Family Day 2022 on August 13 on the occasion of the 55th founding anniversary of the bloc and 27 years of Vietnam's membership in the group.

Culture - Sports Da Nang art exhibition spreads love for the homeland The 27th South-Central and Central Highlands Fine Art Exhibition kicked off in Da Nang city on August 12 as part of activities to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).