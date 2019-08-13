Tuesday, August 13, 2019 - 16:02:09

Travel

Indian delegation calls at Trang An tourist site

During their stay in Vietnam to attend the 10th Vietnam-India People’s Friendship Festival, Indian delegation called at Trang An landscape complex in the northern province of Ninh Binh on August 13.

VNA Print

Your comments about this article ...

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Cat Ba island - A pearl of northern Vietnam

Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine

Ha Long Bay among world’s most beautiful places: British magazine

Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage

Ly Son - a cultural and geological heritage

Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam

Ke Go Lake: Eco-tourism destination in Vietnam

Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals

Ninh Binh welcomes more than 5.3 million tourist arrivals

Cuc Phuong National Park

Cuc Phuong National Park

Upside Down House excites visitors

Upside Down House excites visitors

Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record

Thien Duong Cave sets Asian record

Others