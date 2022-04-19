Indian lower house speaker’s visit to reinforce comprehensive strategic ties with Vietnam
Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla (left) shakes hand with National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha (the lower house) Om Birla starts an official visit to Vietnam on April 19 at the invitation by National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue.
It is his first visit to Vietnam since he took office in June 2019.
The three-day visit is made in the context that the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership has been growing strong with high political trust and close relations between the two legislatures.
It is one of the major political events between the National Assembly of Vietnam and the Indian Lok Sabha to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties (1972 – 2022).
It aims to further reinforce the Vietnam-India comprehensive strategic partnership, maintain high-level delegation exchanges between the two countries and their legislative bodies, and implement bilateral cooperation activities within the agreement signed between the Vietnamese NA and the Indian Lok Sabha in September 2016./.
