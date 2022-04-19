Politics NA Standing Committee debates adjustments of Law on Radio Frequencies The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on April 18 debated a draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies as part of its 10th session.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest on April 18 The following is a list of selected news summaries last weekend by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Indian parliamentary leader to visit Vietnam Speaker of the Indian Lok Sabha Om Birla will pay an official visit to Vietnam from April 19-21, according to the National Assembly’s Foreign Relations Committee.

Politics PM: Ninh Thuan holds great potential for further growth Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on April 17 pointed out that the south-central province of Ninh Thuan holds great potential to grow further, especially in agriculture, forestry, aquatic products and renewable energy.