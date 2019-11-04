World Indonesia, Singapore agree to soon complete bilateral trade deal Indonesia and Singapore have agreed to speed up the finalisation of the bilateral trade agreement, said the two countries’ ministers in the latest statement.

ASEAN Vietnamese PM attends ASEAN+3 Summit in Bangkok Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 22ndASEAN Plus Three (China, Japan and the Republic of Korea) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand,on Nov 4 as part of the ongoing 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits.

ASEAN ASEAN attracts record FDI inflow in 2018 The flow of foreign direct investment (FDI) into the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has gone up for the third consecutive year, breaking a record 155 billion USD set in 2018 following 147 billion USD in 2017.

World Philippines calls on ASEAN to enhance economic integration Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte called on the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to enhance economic integration to counter protectionism and global trade tensions while addressing the 35th ASEAN Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, on November 3.