Politics ☀️ Morning digest April 2 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam to promote tourism through national diplomatic activities Vietnam is leveraging its diplomatic activities to enhance its tourism image, which has garnered positive evaluations from experts in recent times.

Politics Vietnamese Party delegation pays working visit to Japan Politburo member, permanent member of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee’s Secretariat and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission Truong Thi Mai is leading a high-level delegation on a working visit to Japan from March 31 to April 3.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on April 1 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.