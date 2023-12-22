At the 18th meeting of the Vietnam-India Joint Commission (Photo: VNA)

New Delhi (VNA) – The "bamboo diplomacy" approach, coupled with a flexible foreign policy, has brought numerous achievements for Vietnam in its international relations this year, said Prof. Bharti Chhibber, an Indian expert in Vietnamese studies and ASEAN external policy.

During an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in India, Chhibber said the many overseas visits by Vietnamese leaders to strategic partners and neighbouring countries have fostered trust and promoted collaboration across a wide array of fields. Moreover, Vietnam is emerging as an attractive destination for foreign investors and businesses seeking to diversify supply chains.

She said diplomatic activities have elevated Vietnam's international standing within both ASEAN and other international organisations. Vietnam has been elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Vice President of the UN General Assembly’s 77th session, and a member of the UN Human Rights Council. Vietnam has also actively contributed to the UN peacekeeping operations.



In her view, Vietnam's diplomacy has had a positive impact on the India-Vietnam relationship. India and Vietnam share a close bilateral relationship, rooted in long-lasting cultural and historical ties within Buddhism and their shared struggle for liberation from colonialism. The bilateral relationship was upgraded to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in 2016 during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vietnam. The Joint Vision Statement for Peace, Prosperity and People was ratified by both nations in 2020.



The scholar stressed that five decades since the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, both Vietnam and India have supported each other in various global issues and stepped up cooperation in numerous projects.



She said Vietnam has supported India's more prominent role in multilateral forums and in the stability and development of the Indo-Pacific region, while India has backed Vietnam's stance on settling disputes in the East Sea.

Highlighting bilateral cooperation within the framework of India's Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative and ASEAN's Outlook on the Indo-Pacific for regional security and progress, she described Vietnam as an important partner in India's "Act East" policy and Mekong-Ganga Cooperation.



On the economic front, both nations could jointly build resilient supply chains, foster a sustainable green economy with a focus on digital technology, cyberspace initiatives and medical tourism. This requires both sides to enhance connectivity and develop better infrastructure to establish a more sustainable and profound partnership, she suggested./.