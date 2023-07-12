The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic presents certificates of merit to Vietnamese individuals who have made great contributions to community affairs and outstanding achievements in study and scientific research. (Photo: VNA)

Prague (VNA) – The Vietnamese Embassy in the Czech Republic held a ceremony on July 11 to present certificates of merit to Vietnamese individuals who have made great contributions to community affairs and outstanding achievements in study and scientific research.



The awardees included Le Hong Nhung, a member of the Vietnamese Association in the Czech Republic, and Nguyen Van Son, Director of the Vietnamese Language Centre in Prague. They are teachers who have made many contributions for many years to maintaining Vietnamese language classes in the Central European nation. Nhung and Son were bestowed certificates of merit by the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meanwhile, Nguyen Thuy Linh received a certificate of merit from the embassy for her outstanding achievements in study and scientific research. She excellently defended a PhD thesis in pharmaceuticals.



Speaking at the event, Ambassador Thai Xuan Dung expressed his hope that the next generations of Vietnamese people will make more efforts to achieve more achievements in study and scientific research.



Son showed his desire to attract more young people to join the teaching and learning programmes in the community in the Czech Republic, contributing to preserving the Vietnamese culture and language./.