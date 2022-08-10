Politics HCM City looks to boost ties with Belarus Chairman of the People Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Phan Van Mai hosted a reception for the new Consul General of Belarus in Ho Chi Minh City, Ruslan Varankov, on August 9.

Politics Foreign military attachés visit naval brigade in Quang Ninh A delegation of foreign military attachés visited Brigade 147 of Naval Region 1, based in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh, on August 9, the Quan doi Nhan dan (People's Army) daily reported.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest August 10 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Ministry of Public Security seeks stronger cooperation with UN agencies Minister of Public Security To Lam has asked the new UN Resident Coordinator in Vietnam, Pauline Tamesis, to further promote cooperation between his ministry and UN agencies in transnational crime combat and peacekeeping.