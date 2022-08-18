Business Vietnam Airlines resumes, increases frequency of several flights The national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines will resume flights connecting the central city of Da Nang with Malaysia’s Kuala Lumpur and Thailand’s Bangkok from September 1 and September 15, respectively, the carrier has announced.

Business Mexico becomes bright spot for Vietnam’s tra fish exports Mexico has risen from the fourth in 2021 to become the 3rd largest tra fish export market of Vietnam, only after China and the US.