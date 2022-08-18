Indochina Kajima builds Wink Hotel in Hai Phong city
Indochina Kajima Development Company, a joint venture between Vietnam's Indochina Capital and Japan’s Kajima Corporation, on August 18 began the construction of a Wink Hotel, a revolutionary new hospitality brand, in the northern port city of Hai Phong.
The 22-storey building that covers some 16,000 sq.m comprises 203 hotel rooms and 77 service apartments with modern designs.
Keisuke Koshijima, Executive Vice President and Representative Director of Kajima, lauded potential of Hai Phong, especially in maritime tourism, saying the hotel, once becomes operational, will contribute to improving the quality of lodging and tourism services in the city.
Indochina Kajima had announced a pipeline of 20 hotels within seven years, with the first - Wink Hotel Saigon Centre – inaugurated in Ho Chi Minh City last year, and two others to be put into operation in the fourth quarter of 2022 and the second quarter of 2023 in the central city of Da Nang.
The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the central province of Phu Yen are also home to two Wink Hotels, expected to be operational in the first quarter of 2024.
Following the hotel in Hai Phong, Indochina Kajima will build more Wind Hotels in Hanoi and the southern provinces of Binh Duong and Ba Ria-Vung Tau. Hanoi and HCM City will have second Wink Hotels after that.
Wink Hotels is conceived by developer, Indochina Kajima, operated by Indochina Vanguard (both joint venture companies with Indochina Capital and Kajima Corporation, and Vanguard Hotels respectively) and designed by leading French architects AW./.