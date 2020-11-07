Illustrative photo (Source: Goh Chai Hin/AFP)



Jakarta (VNA) – Agriculture was the only key sector that contributed to Indonesia’s growth in the third quarter of 2020, given the overall economy contracting 3.49 percent on-year, according to Indonesia’s Central Statistics Agency (BPS).



Among the country’s five dominant business sectors, only agriculture recorded positive growth, at 2.15 percent, BPS chief Suhariyanto said.



The growth was fueled by the second rice grand harvest and high demand for fruits, vegetables, and plantation commodities, including cocoa, rubber, cloves, and tobacco.



During the period, the processing industry contracted 4.31 percent, trade 5.03 percent, the construction sector 4.52 percent, and mining 4.28 percent.



Although many sectors recorded a contraction, the BPS perceived signs of an economic recovery, as, on average, business fields have recorded positive growth on a quarterly basis./.