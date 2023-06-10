Indonesia n President Joko Widodo (Photo:businessworld.in)

Hanoi (VNA) - Indonesia’s parliamentary budget committee has approved additional 15 trillion IDR (1.01 billion USD) to speed up the construction of the flagship new capital Nusantara on Borneo island, the committee’s chair Said Abdullah announced on June 9, according to Business world.in.

The official was quoted as saying the additional money will go to this year's construction, on top of the 22 trillion IDR previously allocated for developing Nusantara in 2023.

Indonesia is pushing to complete the capital's main administrative offices, including the presidential palace and key ministerial buildings, with at least 16,000 civil servants, military and police due to move there next year.

President Joko Widodo has pledged that only 20% of the total project's cost of 32 billion USD will come from the government's pocket, with the rest from the private sector.



The new capital will be about 2,000 km northeast of Jakarta. After the capital is moved to Nusantara, Jakarta will still be the financial and commercial centre of Indonesia./.