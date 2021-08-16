World COVID-19 darkens Malaysia’s 2021 economic outlook Malaysia’s central bank (BNM) has revised down the country’s 2021 GDP growth forecast to between 3 – 4 percent from the previous 6 – 7.5 percent as the prolonged COVID-19 nationwide lockdown continues to weigh heavily on the economy.

World Numbers of new COVID-19 cases in Laos, Cambodia stay high Laos has seen a surge in new COVID-19 cases while the number of infections in Cambodia has rebounded partly due to the inflow of workers returning from neighbouring Thailand.

ASEAN ASEAN’s 54th founding anniversary marked in Venezuela A ceremony to raise the flag of ASEAN was held by embassies of ASEAN member states at Venezuela’s Foreign Ministry headquarters in Caracas on August 13 to commemorate the bloc’s 54th founding anniversary.

World Czech media hails Vietnam’s stance on settlement of maritime security issues The Czech media has published several articles responding positively to the Vietnamese Prime Minister’s speech at the recent United Nations Security Council (UNSC) high-level open debate on maritime security, and hailing the country’s role in helping to ensure maritime security.