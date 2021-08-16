Indonesia arrests four more terrorist suspects
The Counter-terrorism Squad, Densus 88, of Indonesia’s National Police arrested four more suspected terrorists in Banten and West Java provinces on August 15.
Chief of the Public Information Section of the Public Relations Division at the Indonesia's National Police Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan (Source: Antara)
Indonesian Antara News Agency quoted Chief of the Public Information Section of the Public Relations Division at the National Police Senior Commissioner Ahmad Ramadhan as saying that one terrorist suspect was arrested in Banten and three others in West Java.
With the latest arrest, Densus 88 has arrested a total of 41 terrorist suspects in 10 provinces since August 12, he said.
On August 14, Densus 88 arrested 37 terrorist suspects, 35 of whom are members of Jamaah Islamiah (JI) network, he said.
JI is said to be responsible for a string of attacks, including a bombing in Bali in 2002 that killed 202 people and injured 200 others./.