Indonesia: Blast at National Monument park injures two soldiers
Two Indonesian soldiers were injured after a blast occurred at the National Monument park near the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on December 3, according to local police.
Indonesian soldiers at the site. (Photo: Reuters)
Jakarta (VNA) - Two Indonesian soldiers were injured after a blast occurred at the National Monument park near the Presidential Palace in central Jakarta on December 3, according to local police.
Police also affirmed that there was no sign showing that it was an attack.
Initial investigation findings found that the explosion was caused by a smoke grenade, Jakarta police chief Gatot Eddy Pramono said, adding that the case is under further investigation.
Argo Yuwono, a national police spokesman, said the explosion took place just after 7am local time.
The injured soldiers are being treated in hospital for wounds in their hands and legs, he said./.