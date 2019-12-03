World Singapore boosts dengue fight with new mozzie breeding facility Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) on December 2 launched a new facility that can breed millions of male mosquitoes a week to prevent urban female Aedes aegypti mosquitoes from producing offspring.

World Philippines: int'l airport in Manila to close due to typhoon Kammuri The Philippine authorities said the international airport in Manila capital city will be closed temporarily on December 3 due to the threat posed by powerful typhoon Kammuri.

ASEAN SEA Games 30: Events rescheduled due to Typhoon Kammuri Organisers of the ongoing 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) on December 2 announced the reschedule of some events expected to be held in the hosts Philippines’ Subic city over fear of Typhoon Kammuri.