World Coronavirus still a challenge in some Southeast Asian countries The novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 that causes COVID-19 is still spreading in Southeast Asian countries such as Indonesia, the Philippines, and Malaysia, as they reported many more cases on June 2.

ASEAN Philippines seeks World Bank’s loan to boost fisheries sector The Philippine Department of Agriculture is seeking a 200-million-USD loan from the World Bank to help boost the local fisheries industry.

ASEAN India-ASEAN connectivity scrutinised Speakers from India, Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Laos discussed trade and geopolitical connectivity between Indian and ASEAN at a recent video conference, during which they said that the two sides have stayed closed in numerous fields.

ASEAN Thai rice exports facing price disadvantage The price of Thai rice is higher than that of competitors due to limited supply and the strengthening of the baht, which could hurt exports, the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA) said.