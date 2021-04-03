World Cambodia’s rice exports plummet 33 percent in Q1 Cambodia exported 153,688 tonnes of milled rice in the first quarter of 2021, a year-on-year drop of 33 percent, Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Veng Sakhon has said.

World German journalist lauds Vietnam’s COVID-19 fight Vietnam’s clear and drastic measures in COVID-19-related quarantine and contact tracing have help it overcome the third wave of outbreaks in less than two months, according to an article by German journalist Johannes Giesler, which was recently published on the news site Yahoo Nachrichten.

World Cambodia reports 69 new COVID-19 cases The Cambodian Ministry of Health on April 2 reported 69 COVID-19 positive cases, including one imported and 68 community infections.