World Indonesia bans goods transactions on social media platforms Indonesia has banned goods transactions on social media platforms to rein in direct sales on major platforms which are said to harm millions of small businesses, according to Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

ASEAN ASEAN – RoK centre releases video to promote ASEAN tourism A series of videos released by the ASEAN – Korea Centre (AKC) on September 27 is expected to provide a deeper insight into the rich culture and unique architecture of Cambodia, Indonesia and Vietnam, as well as promote collaboration between the ASEAN bloc and the Republic of Korea (RoK).

World Bangkok strengthen fire protection in mini apartment buildings As the busiest and most crowded city in Thailand, Bangkok is a destination for many people come to study, work and make a living. Therefore, the local authorities have always paid attention to ensuring safety and fire prevention in mini apartment buildings.

World Indonesia to build light rail transit on Bali Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan said on September 27 that the country’s government targets the light rail transit (LRT) project in Bali to start its groundbreaking in early 2024.