Indonesia cuts airfares by 15% to revitalise tourism
Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno has announced that the ticket prices on domestic flights will be cut down by 15%, starting next week, to boost tourism recovery and development.
Praising the decision to cut airfares in a fairly short period of time, the minister expected that the reduction will bring a breath of fresh air to the tourism industry.
Airlines such as Garuda Indonesia, Citilink and Lion Group have added aircraft to help lower ticket prices, the minister said.
In addition, AirAsia and other international airlines are also supporting this initiative, which can make airfares more affordable, especially during the peak holiday season at the end of the year.
Transport Minister Budi Kalia Sumadi said the cut will take effect on some flights from next week.
He further said the reduction on certain flight schedules is part of an effort to fill empty seats./.
