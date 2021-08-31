Indonesia establishes task force to monitor implementation of epidemic prevention regulations
Collecting sample for COVID-19 testing in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, on June 14. (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The spokesman of Indonesia's COVID-19 Task Force, Wiku Adisasmito, said Indonesia has established a task force to supervise the implementation of 3M health regulations (wearing a mask, maintaining distance and hand washing) in the context of restrictions on community activities being gradually eased in many places.
The 3M taskforce was established to monitor the implementation of epidemic prevention regulations by people in public places to prevent new outbreaks of COVID-19 and achieve herd immunity.
Accordingly, the taskforce will periodically carry out epidemic prevention measures such as setting up monitoring checkpoints, spraying disinfection and on-site health checks (temperature measurement, disinfection, and scanning QR codes in CareProtect app).
In addition, the 3M taskforce will provide on-site training for target groups in public facilities (workers, businesses, visitors). Violations will be dealt with by the local authorities.
The 3M taskforce is under the management and monitoring of the local COVID-19 taskforce. The group is comprised of managers or officials at community facilities, associations and the local COVID-19 Task Force./.