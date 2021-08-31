World Lao newspaper hails Vietnam's achievements, Laos-Vietnam ties The PathetLao Daily on September 1 published on the front page an editorial hailing Vietnam's achievements and the Laos-Vietnam relationship on the occasion of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

World Malaysia's Carsome raises 170 million USD in the latest funding round Southeast Asian used-car marketplace Carsome Group said it has raised 170 million USD in a funding round from investors, including China's Taiwanese chipmaker MediaTek, cementing its position as Malaysia’s largest tech unicorn, valued at 1.3 billion USD.

World Vietnam hails UNSC’s debate on maritime security Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Vietnam’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, has highlighted the importance of the UN Security Council holding debate and issuing a document on maritime security for the first time, which he said created a foundation for promoting the topic at the UNSC and UN in the coming time and contributed to the settlement of maritime security issues that drew concern from the international community.