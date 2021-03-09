World Indonesia speaks highly of Vietnam’s digital economy Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has spoken highly of Vietnam’s digital economy which grew by 16 percent in 2020.

World Thailand reduces quarantine time for vaccinated foreigners, Timor Leste imposes lockdown in capital Thailand will reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said on March 8.

World Cambodia’s cassava prices increase over lower yield Cassava prices in the Cambodian border provinces of Battambang and Tbong Khmum increased during the 2020-2021 harvest season as a result of lower crop yields, reported the local news agency Phnom Penh post.