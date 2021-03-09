Indonesia focuses research on import substitution
Indonesian Minister of Research and Technology Bambang PS Brodjonegoro has said research on products and innovations must be oriented towards import substitution to support economic stability.
Jakarta (VNA) –
During a working session with the Agency for the Assessment and Application of Technology (BPPT) on March 8, Bambang said import substitution is strongly geared towards improving the use of local products, adding that the BPPT plays a significant role in the process of import substitution through reverse engineering, but updates, as well as modifications, are also needed.
Director of the Indonesian Institute for Development of Economics and Finance Berly Martawardaya suggested the Government reduce the import of consumer goods to maintain trade balance.
He called for creating a favourable business environment with quality infrastructure and a zero tariff to boost manufacturing and exports amid the COVID-19 pandemic./.
