World ADB negotiates to finance expansion of Jakarta's MRT project The Asian Development Bank (ADB) is in talks to help finance up to 600 million USD for the expansion of Jakarta’s mass rapid transit (MRT) project.

World Indonesia’s rice assistance programme to benefit 22 million families The State Logistics Agency of Indonesia (Bulog) has announced that 22 million families in the country will benefit from the government’s rice assistance in 2024.

World Malaysia announces plans to cope with rising COVID-19 cases Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad has stated that despite the rising number of infections, the situation is under control as the ministry has strengthened its five-point COVID-19 management plan.

World Vietnam plays crucial role in ASEAN-Japan collaboration: public opinions in Japan The robust development of Vietnam-Japan cooperation has contributed significantly to promoting partnership between ASEAN and Japan, Japanese scholars and businesspeople said following Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh's trip to Japan for the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation in Tokyo.