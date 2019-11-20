World WB hails Cambodia’s economic growth Cambodia has succeeded in implementing an effective FDI-led development strategy, achieving 7 percent in GDP growth rates accompanied by rapidly falling poverty rate, according to the World Bank (WB).

World Indonesia speeds up refinery projects Indonesia is striving to complete six refinery projects worth 60 billion USD of PT Pertamina in the next two years.

World Office of Permanent Court of Arbitration launched in Singapore The Singapore Office of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) was officially launched at Maxwell Chambers Suites building on November 19, said Senior Minister of State for Law Edwin Tong.

World Thailand tightens security for Pope Francis’s visit Police forces in Bangkok city are preparing to provide security for the visit of Pope Francis to Thailand on November 20-23.