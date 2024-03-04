Illustrative image (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia is importing 300,000 tonnes of rice from Thailand and Pakistan to bolster its national food stocks ahead of Ramadan and Eid al-Fitr.

Bayu Krisnamurthi, head of state logistics and food distributor Bulog, said in on March 3 that the imported rice was still on its way to Indonesia.

This import will increase rice stocks in Bulog’s warehouses, currently at 1.3 million tonnes.

Krisnamurthi explained that Bulog imports rice based on a careful assessment of domestic rice production and demand, adding that Bulog is subject to the supervision of the Indonesian Audit Board (BPK) at every operational step./.