World Mekong River Commission takes action to improve hydropower design The Mekong River Commission (MRC) Joint Committee on October 4 approved an important document that clarifies guidelines for hydropower project designs to minimise the impact on ecosystems and communities along the largest waterway in Southeast Asia.

World Lao coffee brand wins global award Lao Mountain Coffee’s Peaberry blend has topped in the World Coffee Challenge Competition’s Continental Awards for Asia.

World Thailand: Phuket vegetarian festival resumes after COVID-19 hiatus Hundreds of worshippers, mainly from the local Chinese community, flocked to temples to celebrate the annual vegetarian festival on the island of Phuket in southern Thailand, which resumed this week after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Malaysia: Financial activities, stock market remain stable Malaysia's financial system and equity market have continued to function in a sound and orderly manner without any disruption to financial intermediation, according to Malaysian Finance Minister Zafrul Abdul Aziz.