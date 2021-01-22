World Indonesia, Philippines jolted by 7.1-magnitude quakes An earthquake measuring 7.1 magnitudes on the Richter scale struck North Sulawesi on January 21 night, reported the Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).

World Singapore ranks second in Asia in investment attraction Singapore is the second most preferred city in Asia-Pacific for cross-border investments this year, according to the CBRE 2021 Asia Pacific Investor Intentions Survey.

World Indonesia ends search operation for bodies, debris of crashed plane The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) of Indonesia on January 21 terminated the search operation for the bodies of passengers and debris of the crashed Sriwijaya Air Flight SJ-182 after a period of 13 days, according to Antara news agency.

ASEAN Thailand prepares for hosting APEC 2022 The Government of Thailand has kick-started preparations for the country’s hosting of the 2022 APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting and other related meetings.