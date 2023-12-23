World Indonesia’s 2024 economic outlook remains optimistic With a strong foundation, Indonesia will generate optimism and demonstrate an ability to recover from many current global challenges, said participants at a December 22 seminar on the country’s 2024 economic prospects.

World Indonesia’s new capital attracts over 2.6 billion USD of investment A total of 41.4 trillion IDR (2.67 billion USD) has been invested in projects launched as part of the first, second and third phases of Indonesia’s new capital Nusantara this year.

World Malaysia maintains trade surplus in 43rd consecutive month Malaysia maintained its trade surplus in November, valued at 12.41 billion MYR (2.68 billion USD), making it the 43rd consecutive month of trade surplus.

World Thailand aims to reduce road accidents during New Year holidays Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health has set a target to reduce road accidents during the upcoming New Year holidays by 5%, by emphasising the message: no drinking and driving.