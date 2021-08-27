World Malaysia's business confidence weakens in Q3 due to COVID-19 Malaysia's businesses are more pessimistic about their business condition in the third quarter of 2021 due to the severe and prolonged COVID-19 pandemic, reported Xinhua news agency.

World Algerian media spotlights Vietnamese General’s contributions to int’l revolutionary movement Algerian newspapers and websites have published stories to mark the 110th birthday anniversary of late Vietnamese General Vo Nguyen Giap (August 25, 1911 – 2021), stressing his military talent and influence on the revolutionary movement of oppressed people around the world.

World Thailand mulls easing COVID-19 restrictions Thai authorities are mulling over easing COVID-19 restriction measures in Bangkok capital and some provinces as daily new cases were less than 20,000 for the fifth consecutive day.

Environment Southeast Asia could lose 28 trillion USD due to unmitigated climate change: Deloitte report Southeast Asia must act now to prevent the region from losing 28 trillion USD in economic potential over the next 50 years due to unmitigated climate change, according to a new report from the Deloitte Economics Institute. ​