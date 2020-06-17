Indonesian people wear face masks to prevent spread of COVID-19 (Photo: Xinhua/VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Indonesia is now the regional country with the biggest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to the local health ministry, it recorded more 1,031 COVID-19 cases on June 17, bringing the total number of infections nationwide to 41,432.



The country reported 45 fatalities on the day, raising the death toll to 2,276, said the ministry



Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines has amounted to 27,238 after the local health ministry announced 457 new infections on June 17.



Five more deaths were confirmed on the day, bringing the total of fatalities to 1,108, according to the ministry./.