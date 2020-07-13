World Laos records 254 more dengue fever cases The Lao Ministry of Health on July 13 confirmed 254 new cases of dengue fever, with most of them recorded in the capital of Vientiane.

World Singapore Airlines plans to operate at 7 pct of capacity in August Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its regional arms SilkAir and Scoot will operate at approximately 7 percent of its scheduled capacity in August, up from 6 percent this month.

World Several earthquakes strike Indonesia Several earthquakes at over 5.0 magnitudes shook a number of areas in Indonesia on July 13, but there has been no report on loss of property and human lives.

World Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.