World Myanmar's Yangon int'l airport reopens after two-year suspension Myanmar reopened the Yangon International Airport on April 17, more than two years after the country suspended all commercial flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

World Philippines: death toll from storm Megi rises to 167 The death toll from landslides and flooding in the Philippines caused by tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 still missing, the Philippine government reported on April 16.

World Thai securities firm advocates increasing investment in Vietnam The Asia Plus Securities (ASPS) of Thailand has recommended increasing investment in Vietnam, citing the country’s high growth prospects based on its ample local workforce, low minimum wage and steadily rising per capita income, according to the Bangkok Post.