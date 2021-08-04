Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar. (Photo: tribunnews)

Jakarta, (VNA) - At the ASEAN 3 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, Indonesia has proposed a regional medical mechanism to better prevent, detect and respond to pandemics, especially through data sharing.



Speaking at the conference held online on August 3, Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister Mahendra Siregar emphasized that the mechanism will ensure the supply of medicines and medical equipment, and expressed hope that the three partner countries will contribute to the research, development and production of vaccines in the region.



He also affirmed the importance of the RCEP as the largest economic bloc in the world, and the strategic position of ASEAN 3 as an economic power.

The conference of foreign ministers of ASEAN and their three partners China, Japan and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via teleconference in the framework of the 54th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-54) and related conferences./.

