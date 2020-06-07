World Saudi Aramco withdraws from oil refinery project in Indonesia Saudi Arabian Oil Co., (Aramco) quit from Cilacap oil refinery project owned by Indonesia's energy firm PT Pertamina after a long discussion, said Pertamina Director Ignatius Tallulembang.

World Cambodia’s hotels to reopen shortly Hotels and international flights forced to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic in Cambodia are expected to reopen this month.

World Thai economy to see post-pandemic U-shaped recovery The Thai economy is forecast to experience a U-shaped economic recovery and a return to pre-pandemic growth levels in two years.