Indonesia sees reduction in steel imports, rise in production
Indonesia scrapped steel imports by 34 percent in 2020 compared to the previous year, while its production jumped by 30.25 percent from 8.89 million tonnes to 11.58 million tonnes, the Ministry of Industry reported.
According to Director-General of Metal, Machinery, Transportation Equipment and Electronics (ILMATE) at the Ministry of Industry, Taufiek Bawazier, steel imports for the types of slabs, billets, and blooms in 2020 amounted to 3.46 million tonnes, lower than the figure in the previous year which reached 4.66 million tonnes.
The decline in imports also occurred in the type of Hot Rolled Coil per Plate (HRC/P) which reached 1.18 million tonnes in 2020 from 1.64 million tonnes in the previous year.
Meanwhile, imports for the type of Cold Rolled Coil per Sheet (CRC/S) fell to 591,638 tonnes in 2020 compared to 918,025 tonnes in 2019.
This year, Indonesia aims to lower steel imports by 50 percent from 2020.
In November 2020, the European Union (EU) officially suspended the anti-subsidies investigation against hot rolled stainless steel from Indonesia and China. The decision was made after the European Union Steel Industry Association withdrew its lawsuit on September 18./.