World Vietnam’s ambassador urges improved awareness of women’s role in peace processes Ireland and 11 member states of the UN Security Council, including Vietnam, co-held on March 8 an Arria-formula meeting entitled “Call to Lead by Example: Ensuring the Full, Equal and Meaningful Participation of Women in UN-led Peace Processes”.

World Indonesia speaks highly of Vietnam’s digital economy Indonesia’s Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan has spoken highly of Vietnam’s digital economy which grew by 16 percent in 2020.

World Thailand reduces quarantine time for vaccinated foreigners, Timor Leste imposes lockdown in capital Thailand will reduce its mandatory quarantine from 14 to seven days for foreigners arriving in the country who have been vaccinated against the coronavirus, its Health Minister Anutin Charnvirankul said on March 8.