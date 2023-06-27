Indonesia sends humanitarian aid to Myanmar
The Indonesian Government on June 26 sent humanitarian aid to people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Rakhine State of Myanmar last May.
Houses in Rakhine State damaged by Cyclone Mocha. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Jakarta (VNA) - The Indonesian Government on June 26 sent humanitarian aid to people affected by Cyclone Mocha in Rakhine State of Myanmar last May.
The humanitarian aid was sent off directly by Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture Muhadjir Effendy and head of the National Disaster Mitigation Agency Lt. Gen. Suharyanto at Soekarno Hatta Airport, Tangerang, Banten.
This aid delivery was made following the instruction of President Joko Widodo in response to the aid request official letter delivered by Myanmar to Indonesia, Effendy informed.
The aid worth over 525,000 USD is in the form of 45 tonnes of logistics supplies and equipment, comprising tarpaulins, family tents, refugee tents, carpentry tools, instant foods, hygiene kits, blankets, mattresses, and generators, the minister said.
In addition, Indonesia has also provided a Herculean aircraft carrier to bring AHA Center (ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management) aid from Subang, Malaysia, to Yangon, he added.
According to Effendy, Indonesia has provided the aid to Myanmar as part of its humanitarian solidarity effort in the region as well as in its capacity as the chair of 2023 ASEAN./.