World Drought affects Thailand’s cassava output Thailand's exports of cassava and cassava products are estimated at 9 million tonnes this year, down from 11 million tonnes last year due to reduced output caused by drought, according to the Foreign Trade Department under the Ministry of Commerce.

World Cambodia sets time to hold election campaign A three-week campaign for Cambodia’s 7th general election will take place from July 1 to 21, the National Election Committee (NEC) announced in a statement on June 26.

World Laos considers important issues at NA’s fifth session The fifth session of the ninth National Assembly of Laos opened in Vientiane on June 26 under the chair of NA President Xaysomphone Phomvihane.