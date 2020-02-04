World ASEAN Secretary General, Russian FM hold talks ASEAN Secretary General Lim Jock Hoi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held talks in Moscow on February 3.

World RoK – ASEAN Frontier Forum opens in Busan The RoK – ASEAN Frontier Forum opened in Busan city, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on January 31, attracting 90 outstanding students from ASEAN member countries and the RoK.

ASEAN ASEAN-UN cooperation discussed at UNSC meeting Cooperation between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the United Nations (UN) in maintaining international peace and security was debated at a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC) that was held in New York on January 30 under the chair of Vietnam.

ASEAN ASEAN countries launch preventive measures against coronavirus Southeast Asian nations have taken precautionary measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus as the outbreak is worsening in China and elsewhere.