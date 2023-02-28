Part of Jakarta, Indonesia (Photo: AFP)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesian Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto on February 27 said that his country fully supports the strengthening of its close military cooperation with Singapore that has been built based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and full respect for each country's sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as international laws.

Subianto made the statement during his meeting with Singapore's Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong, during which the two sides discussed Indonesia-Singapore military cooperation in fields and measures to promote their cooperation relationship.

Minister Subianto expressed his belief that with the implementation of the Indonesia-Singapore Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), the interaction and bilateral defence cooperation relationship will be further promoted, thereby helping to enhance the bilateral defence cooperation and defence human resources of both countries.

Indonesian Ministry of Defence is committed to promoting defense cooperation with Singapore to ensure peace in the region and the world, Subianto said, adding that the cooperation will develop further.

According to Subianto, education is one of the priorities of defence cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the two countries will soon establish an annual defence cooperation forum, including a military subcommittee to promote cooperation in this field./.