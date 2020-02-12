Illustrative image (Photo: nikkei)

Jakarta (VNA) – Indonesia will build two railways on Java island – the world’s most populous island under the 2020-2024 National Medium-Term Development Plan signed by President Joko Widodo on January 20.

The two railways will have a total investment of 4.6 billion USD, about two-thirds of which will be covered by public-private partnerships.

Construction on the 435km Jakarta-Semarang high-speed railway will begin in 2023 and finish in 2024, which will cut travel time to 3.5 hours from the current 5 hours.

A business consortium of Indonesian and Chinese companies called PT Kereta Cepat Indonesia-China (KCIC) will build the 142-km Jakarta-Bandung railway, which will cut travel time from three hours to just 40 minutes.

The plan is expected to help transform Indonesia as the President hopes to achieve his goal of becoming one of the top five largest economies by 2045 with a poverty rate of almost zero percent./.