World British man jailed in Singapore for refusing to wear mask A British man has been jailed for six months in Singapore for refusing to wear a face mask and causing a public nuisance, Singaporean authorities said.

World Laos extends lockdown to contain spread of COVID-19 The Lao government on August 19 decided to extend its lockdown order for 15 more days from August 20 to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

World Indonesia to administer 50 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses in seven weeks Indonesia is planning to administer 50 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine in seven weeks while the Philippines has decided to spend 899 million USD on booster shots.

World Thai manufacturing sector hit by COVID-19 Thailand’s Industry Ministry has said that COVID-19 has spread to the manufacturing sector at a worrying rate of 13 infected factories a day, with the food and electronics industries at the top of the caseload table.