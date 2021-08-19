Indonesia to earmark 26.7 billion USD from state budget for infrastructure development
Illustrative image (Photo: Bloomberg)Jakarta (VNA) - Indonesia will earmark 384.8 trillion rupiah (26.7 billion USD) from the state budget in 2022 for infrastructure development, said President Joko Widodo.
In his annual state of the nation speech to parliament recently, Widodo said to support the goal of infrastructure development, the strategy of combining the state budget with other financial sources will continue to be implemented under the public-private partnership (PPP) model.
Meanwhile, head of the Fiscal Policy Agency of the Indonesian Ministry of Finance Febrio Kacaribu said at an online conference on August 18 that the government will continue to fulfill the construction of strategic infrastructure projects related to basic services.
According to Kacaribu, the infrastructure budget for next year will be used to complete infrastructure projects delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and support economic recovery. It will also be spent on assisting the provision of basic infrastructure services.
This budget package will also be allocated to provide reliable and environmentally friendly food and energy sources with appropriate prices.
Information and communication technology projects will be also prioritised to access the state budget to improve the quality of human resources and digital knowledge, he added./.